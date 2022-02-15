Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) CEO Charles F. Lowrey Sells 28,000 Shares

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $3,357,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PRU traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.00. 1,608,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,387. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.11 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.59.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.12%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

