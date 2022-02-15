Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Short Interest Update

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the January 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PRYMY traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.45. The stock had a trading volume of 106,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,798. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.36. Prysmian has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $19.92.

Get Prysmian alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRYMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Prysmian from €35.00 ($39.77) to €34.00 ($38.64) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Prysmian SpA engages in the development, design, manufacturing, supply, and installation of cables. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment involves in the provision of trade and installers, power distribution and overhead lines, specialties and OEM, elevators, automotive, network components, core oil and gas and DHT, and sales of residual products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prysmian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prysmian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.