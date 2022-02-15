PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.79) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $41.13 on Tuesday. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $61.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.23 and its 200-day moving average is $39.64.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $29,121.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 17,935 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $807,613.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,174. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 527,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,004,000 after purchasing an additional 299,114 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 67,450.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 62,729 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 383.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,926 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 299.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 118.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

