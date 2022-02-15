Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Short Interest Update

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 48.5% from the January 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GZPFY traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,922. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.30. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $37.48. The company has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The energy company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft Company Profile

Gazprom Neft PJSC engages in the sale of petroleum and petroleum products. The firm also carries out other activities including transportation, property for rent, commission and other services. Its products include Engine Oils, Motor Fuel, Fuel Cards, Aviation Fuel, Lubricants, Bunkering, Bitumen and Other Oil.

