Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) Short Interest Down 56.1% in January

Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 693,900 shares, a decrease of 56.1% from the January 15th total of 1,579,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 315.4 days.
Shares of OJSCY stock remained flat at $$7.81 on Tuesday. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,980. Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.23.
Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil Company Profile
