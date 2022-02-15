Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) Short Interest Down 56.1% in January

Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 693,900 shares, a decrease of 56.1% from the January 15th total of 1,579,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 315.4 days.

Shares of OJSCY stock remained flat at $$7.81 on Tuesday. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,980. Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.23.

Get Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil alerts:

Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil Company Profile

Rosneft Oil Co engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of crude oil and gas. It also involves in refining, transportation, and sale of petroleum products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Distribution, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.