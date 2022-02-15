Public Mint (MINT) Price Hits $0.0971 on Major Exchanges

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0971 or 0.00000221 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Public Mint has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. Public Mint has a market cap of $8.22 million and $59,960.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00024981 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 77.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,651,971 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.