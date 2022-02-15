Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Rating Increased to Hold at Desjardins

Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Desjardins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Pure Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Europe reduced their target price on Pure Gold Mining from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Pure Gold Mining stock opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70. Pure Gold Mining has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $1.99.

Pure Gold Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral deposits in Canada. Its projects include Madsen Red Lake Gold Project. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

