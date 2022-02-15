Puregold Price Club (OTCMKTS:PGCMF) Trading Down 13.4%

Puregold Price Club, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGCMF) dropped 13.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.78.
About Puregold Price Club (OTCMKTS:PGCMF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Puregold Price Club (PGCMF)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Puregold Price Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puregold Price Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.