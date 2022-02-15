Puregold Price Club (OTCMKTS:PGCMF) Trading Down 13.4%

Puregold Price Club, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGCMF) dropped 13.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.78.

Get Puregold Price Club alerts:

About Puregold Price Club (OTCMKTS:PGCMF)

Puregold Price Club, Inc engages in the trading of goods through the operation of supermarkets. It provides consumer products, such as canned goods, housewares, toiletries, dry goods, food products, pharmaceutical, and medical goods on a wholesale and retail basis. The company was founded on September 8, 1998 and is headquartered in Manila, Philippines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Puregold Price Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puregold Price Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.