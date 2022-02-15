Putnam Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 94,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TNL. HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,243,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 51.5% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 132,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 45,110 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 24,995.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 817,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,607,000 after purchasing an additional 814,351 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TNL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $58.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.84. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $68.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.80.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

