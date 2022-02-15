Putnam Investments LLC Takes Position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 312,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,038,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SelectQuote by 47.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 974,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,599,000 after buying an additional 315,737 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in SelectQuote by 15.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,484,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,126,000 after buying an additional 339,257 shares in the last quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in SelectQuote by 7.6% during the third quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 974,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,594,000 after buying an additional 68,960 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in SelectQuote by 66.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 177,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 70,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SelectQuote during the third quarter worth $268,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLQT. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SelectQuote currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.83.
SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $194.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.67 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s revenue was down 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About SelectQuote
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SelectQuote (SLQT)
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT).
Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.