Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $6.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.78. William Blair also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q3 2022 earnings at $9.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $7.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $10.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $10.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $9.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $37.50 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Edward Jones cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $699.72.

ORLY opened at $661.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $670.86 and its 200 day moving average is $637.27. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $432.84 and a fifty-two week high of $710.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

