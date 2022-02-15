Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Issued By Truist Financial

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for XPO Logistics in a report released on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the transportation company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.03. Truist Financial also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.38.

XPO stock opened at $66.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.81. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $61.63 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,285,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $738,964,000 after purchasing an additional 88,777 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 180.3% in the third quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,575,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,156,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,508,000 after purchasing an additional 80,971 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 31.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,623,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,087,000 after purchasing an additional 384,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 72.4% in the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,433,000 after purchasing an additional 567,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

