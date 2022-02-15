Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Issued By Truist Financial

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) – Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Tyler Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial analyst T. Tillman expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Tyler Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $5.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.76 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.96.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $467.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.32 and a beta of 0.69. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $372.80 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $493.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $495.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 12.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 8.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at $1,775,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 313,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at $6,701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.62, for a total transaction of $6,259,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.70, for a total transaction of $2,303,538.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,907 shares of company stock worth $15,578,974. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

