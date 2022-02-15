Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CFG. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.62.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $53.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day moving average of $47.91. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.50. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFG. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

