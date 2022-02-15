Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for GlobalFoundries Inc Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:GFS)

GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for GlobalFoundries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on GlobalFoundries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Cowen started coverage on GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on GlobalFoundries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GlobalFoundries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.91.

GFS stock opened at $54.47 on Monday. GlobalFoundries has a one year low of $43.59 and a one year high of $73.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.27.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFS. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,515,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

