Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Decreased by Analyst

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) – Equities research analysts at Griffin Securities dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of NOV in a report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). Griffin Securities has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for NOV’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on NOV. TheStreet upgraded NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. COKER & PALMER downgraded NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.55.

NOV stock opened at $16.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. NOV has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $18.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 2.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of NOV by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 10,286 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the 3rd quarter worth $5,489,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 575.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 344,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 293,387 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NOV by 207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,842,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,148 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

