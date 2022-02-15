Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Trisura Group Ltd. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trisura Group in a research report issued on Monday, February 14th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. Cormark currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. ATB Capital restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Trisura Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trisura Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.94.

Shares of TSE TSU opened at C$37.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 24.98. Trisura Group has a 1 year low of C$27.07 and a 1 year high of C$49.43.

In other news, Director David James Clare sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.42, for a total value of C$45,550.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 147,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$947,122.20.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

