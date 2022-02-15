Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Increased by Capital One Financial

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note issued on Thursday, February 10th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $27.59 on Monday. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $14.24 and a 1-year high of $28.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.21 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.14.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $27,326,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,780,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,752,000 after acquiring an additional 331,032 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 320.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 304,156 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,713,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,538,000 after acquiring an additional 296,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 912,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after buying an additional 290,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $37,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $58,336.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.