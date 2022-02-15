Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Macro Enterprises Inc. (CVE:MCR) Raised by Cormark

Macro Enterprises Inc. (CVE:MCR) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Macro Enterprises in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. Cormark also issued estimates for Macro Enterprises’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.
Macro Enterprises (CVE:MCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$110.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$77.70 million.
Macro Enterprises Company Profile
Macro Enterprises Inc provides pipeline and facilities construction and maintenance services to the oil and gas industry in western Canada. It offers construction, alteration, repair, and installation of pipeline and facility pressure piping, and structural steel facilities. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Fort Saint John, Canada.
Featured Stories
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Macro Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macro Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.