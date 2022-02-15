Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Macro Enterprises Inc. (CVE:MCR) Raised by Cormark

Macro Enterprises Inc. (CVE:MCR) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Macro Enterprises in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. Cormark also issued estimates for Macro Enterprises’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Macro Enterprises (CVE:MCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$110.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$77.70 million.

Shares of MCR stock opened at C$3.92 on Monday. Macro Enterprises has a one year low of C$2.29 and a one year high of C$3.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of C$123.51 million and a P/E ratio of -39.20.

Macro Enterprises Inc provides pipeline and facilities construction and maintenance services to the oil and gas industry in western Canada. It offers construction, alteration, repair, and installation of pipeline and facility pressure piping, and structural steel facilities. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Fort Saint John, Canada.

