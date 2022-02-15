Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Issued By KeyCorp

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ryder System in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 13th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will earn $2.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.46. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ryder System’s FY2022 earnings at $9.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.17.

NYSE:R opened at $74.98 on Tuesday. Ryder System has a one year low of $62.83 and a one year high of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.49.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Ryder System by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,309,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,321,000 after purchasing an additional 92,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ryder System by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,249,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,213,000 after purchasing an additional 108,782 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Ryder System by 2.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 98,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ryder System by 58.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ryder System by 16.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,314,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $687,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,272 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.27%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

