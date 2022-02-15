QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.720-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $567.20 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $445.62 million.QIAGEN also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.050-$ EPS.

Shares of NYSE QGEN traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,779. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. QIAGEN has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $58.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a hold rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QIAGEN from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of QIAGEN to a hold rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 61.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 917,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,372,000 after purchasing an additional 350,613 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 13,006 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

