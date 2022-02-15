QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Short Interest Up 62.5% in January

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of QSEP opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04. QS Energy has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.06.
QS Energy Company Profile
