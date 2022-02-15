QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Short Interest Up 62.5% in January

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of QSEP opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04. QS Energy has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.06.

QS Energy Company Profile

QS Energy, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of energy efficient technologies, which assist in meeting global energy demands. It also improve the economics of oil extraction and transport and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The company was founded on February 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

