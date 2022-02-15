Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Bought by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 90.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 114,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,602,000 after acquiring an additional 54,288 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 41.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 22.1% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 77,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,299,000 after acquiring an additional 14,065 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 96,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,008,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 88.1% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 33,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 15,807 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $130.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

A number of analysts recently commented on DGX shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

