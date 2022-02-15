Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target Cut to $145.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $159.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.58.

NYSE:DGX opened at $130.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,881,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,689,266,000 after acquiring an additional 806,359 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 413.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 967,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,558,000 after acquiring an additional 779,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,926,000 after acquiring an additional 596,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,452,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,374,000 after acquiring an additional 578,810 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

