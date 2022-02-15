QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QUIK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised QuickLogic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on QuickLogic from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of QuickLogic stock opened at $5.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.55. QuickLogic has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $61.34 million, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 2.36.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 69.47% and a negative return on equity of 75.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that QuickLogic will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in QuickLogic by 504.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 17,673 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in QuickLogic by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QuickLogic by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 720,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 76,666 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in QuickLogic by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 28,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in QuickLogic by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

