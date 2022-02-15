Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Limited is a commercial-stage transfusion diagnostics company. It is focused on supplying blood-grouping consumables and developing MosaiQ, a fully automated platform for use in donor centers and patient-testing sites. Quotient Limited is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland and Newton, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Quotient from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Quotient stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.41. Quotient has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $5.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.46.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.19). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quotient will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Khoury Mohammad El acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Quotient by 114.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Quotient in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Quotient in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Quotient in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Quotient in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

