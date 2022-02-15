Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11, Yahoo Finance reports. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 24.64%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. Radiant Logistics has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $324.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 116.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Radiant Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Radiant Logistics during the second quarter worth $382,000. Institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.