Raymond James Lowers Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) Price Target to C$5.00

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Valens from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday.

VLNS opened at $2.47 on Monday. Valens has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $9.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Valens during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Valens during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Valens during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Valens during the 4th quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Valens during the 4th quarter worth about $3,206,000.

About Valens

The Valens Company is a cannabis consumer products company. It also manufactures, distributes and sells CBD products through its subsidiary Green Roads and distributes medicinal cannabis products through its subsidiary Valens Australia. The Valens Company is based in KELOWNA, BC.

