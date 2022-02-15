Raymond James Lowers Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) Price Target to C$5.00

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Valens from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday.
VLNS opened at $2.47 on Monday. Valens has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $9.93.
About Valens
The Valens Company is a cannabis consumer products company. It also manufactures, distributes and sells CBD products through its subsidiary Green Roads and distributes medicinal cannabis products through its subsidiary Valens Australia. The Valens Company is based in KELOWNA, BC.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valens (VLNS)
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Valens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.