RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Shares Gap Up to $65.10

Shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.10, but opened at $69.42. RCI Hospitality shares last traded at $68.96, with a volume of 595 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti upped their target price on RCI Hospitality from $91.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 24th.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $653.51 million, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.02.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 21.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 806.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 32.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 53.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.