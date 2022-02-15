Realio Network (RIO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $253,759.00

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 15th. Realio Network has a total market capitalization of $3.42 million and $253,759.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Realio Network has traded up 50.4% against the dollar. One Realio Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Realio Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00044525 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,089.06 or 0.06972901 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,173.07 or 0.99711213 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00048474 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00048720 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Realio Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Realio Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Realio Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.