Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recro Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
NASDAQ:REPH opened at $1.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.61. The company has a market cap of $82.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.12. Recro Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Recro Pharma by 208.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,912,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Recro Pharma by 328.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 98,459 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Recro Pharma by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,158,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 89,096 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Recro Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Recro Pharma by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 705,219 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 275,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.02% of the company’s stock.
About Recro Pharma
Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.
