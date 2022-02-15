Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.91 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Regional Management’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.16 and the lowest is $1.66. Regional Management posted earnings of $2.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full-year earnings of $6.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $8.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.23 to $7.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Regional Management had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 20.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RM. StockNews.com cut Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 58,359 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $3,746,064.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos Palomares sold 5,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $289,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,359 shares of company stock valued at $4,341,864. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RM opened at $52.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.30. Regional Management has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 34.12 and a current ratio of 34.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Regional Management’s payout ratio is presently 13.21%.

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

