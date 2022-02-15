Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Bought by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,771 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RF. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,684,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905,313 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,471,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,885,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,670 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,610,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,603,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,515,000 after buying an additional 1,692,667 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,275,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,307,274,000 after buying an additional 1,545,729 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.21.

NYSE:RF opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.23. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

