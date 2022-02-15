Relx Plc (LON:REL) Insider Sells £315,196.91 in Stock

Relx Plc (LON:REL) insider N L. Luff sold 13,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,273 ($30.76), for a total value of £315,196.91 ($426,518.15).
Shares of LON:REL traded up GBX 36 ($0.49) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,275 ($30.78). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,429,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,196. The firm has a market cap of £44.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,682.50 ($22.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,451 ($33.17). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,303.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,246.14.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a GBX 35.50 ($0.48) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $14.30. Relx’s payout ratio is currently 0.68%.
Relx Company Profile
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.
