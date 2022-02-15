Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 82,600 Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 82,600 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,639,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 521.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 105,605 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after purchasing an additional 88,600 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $515,000. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 32,242 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,698 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,342 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 45,135 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKAM stock opened at $110.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.65. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $120.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.80.

In other news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $678,779.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total value of $102,887.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,657. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet.

