Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,072,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 156,499 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in QIWI were worth $8,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in QIWI by 145.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 17,787 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QIWI by 6.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in QIWI by 1.7% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,399,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,726,000 after purchasing an additional 23,546 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in QIWI by 60.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 404,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 152,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QIWI during the third quarter worth about $398,000. 12.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QIWI. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of QIWI in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut QIWI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of QIWI stock opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.92 million, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.69. QIWI plc has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The credit services provider reported $43.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $42.85. QIWI had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 37.08%. The firm had revenue of $88.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QIWI plc will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.51%. QIWI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.62%.

QIWI Company Profile

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

