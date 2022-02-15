Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $8.29 Million Position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,201 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Citi Trends were worth $8,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 102.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 194,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,186,000 after buying an additional 98,218 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Citi Trends by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Citi Trends during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Citi Trends by 291.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Citi Trends by 408,145.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 408,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,517,000 after purchasing an additional 408,145 shares during the period.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Citi Trends stock opened at $44.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $375.19 million, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.06. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $111.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.28.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $227.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.80 million. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 7.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David N. Makuen bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.22 per share, for a total transaction of $80,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $220,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,350 shares of company stock worth $233,444. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTRN shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citi Trends currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.25.

Citi Trends Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.