Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,782,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Okta by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Okta by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.
OKTA opened at $189.41 on Tuesday. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.86 and a 1-year high of $292.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.47 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.92 and a 200-day moving average of $232.31.
In related news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $718,377.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $4,043,348.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,782,011 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Okta in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Okta from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.42.
About Okta
Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.
