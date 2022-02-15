Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,045,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in DRDGOLD were worth $8,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in DRDGOLD in the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in DRDGOLD by 1,190.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in DRDGOLD in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in DRDGOLD by 12.8% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DRDGOLD by 53.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRD opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.89. DRDGOLD Limited has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $13.18.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on DRDGOLD from $18.25 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

