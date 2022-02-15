renDOGE Market Capitalization Tops $466,522.01 (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 15th. One renDOGE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $466,522.01 and approximately $103.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00045216 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,157.78 or 0.07140497 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,269.53 or 1.00104018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00048551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00050240 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002898 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

