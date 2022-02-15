Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Receives $3,122.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,122.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RNSHF shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Renishaw from GBX 4,400 ($59.54) to GBX 4,600 ($62.25) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renishaw from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Renishaw from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Renishaw from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $4,695.00 price objective on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNSHF opened at $70.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.33. Renishaw has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $70.79.

Renishaw Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of metrology and healthcare products. It operates through the Metrology and Healthcare segments. The Metrology segment engages in the fields of industrial automation and motion systems. The Healthcare segment offers engineering solutions for stereotactic neurosurgery, analytical systems that identify and assess biochemical changes associated with disease formation and progression, the supply of specially configured metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems for medical and dental applications, the supply of implants to hospitals and specialist design centres for craniomaxillofacial surgery, and products and services that allow dental laboratories to manufacture high-quality dental restorations.

