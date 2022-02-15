Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Continental Resources (CLR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR) in the last few weeks:

2/7/2022 – Continental Resources was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $57.00 to $61.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Continental Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $53.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $56.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $54.00 to $60.00.

1/14/2022 – Continental Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $72.00 to $79.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/3/2022 – Continental Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $63.00 to $59.00.

12/24/2021 – Continental Resources had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $43.00.

12/21/2021 – Continental Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Continental Resources has a premier position in the Bakken region. The shale play, which is ranked among the country’s largest onshore oilfields, produces a premium quality of crude oil. Also, its operations in the SCOOP and STACK plays of Oklahoma generate huge profits for the company. From 2019 levels, it expects oil equivalent production to see a CAGR 8-10% rise till 2023. This will likely help it to generate an average annual free cash flow of $3.5-$4 billion over the five years. The firm increased dividend payments and resumed the stock repurchase program. However, its significant exposure to debt is worrisome. It expects 2021 production costs within $3.00-$3.50 per Boe, reflecting an increase from 2020 levels. Hence, higher production costs will affect the company’s bottom-line. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

NYSE:CLR opened at $57.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.77. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $60.16.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

In related news, Director Harold Hamm purchased 117,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.33 per share, with a total value of $5,070,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $452,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $266,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,155 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,550,433 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $256,152,000 after purchasing an additional 139,591 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Continental Resources by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,051,935 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,704,000 after acquiring an additional 61,849 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Continental Resources by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,645,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Continental Resources by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $80,855,000 after acquiring an additional 408,479 shares during the period. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

