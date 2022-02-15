Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

NYSE QSR traded up $2.08 on Tuesday, hitting $59.24. 140,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,230. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $53.47 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.09.

In related news, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $461,280.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $265,958.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,713. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $1,274,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 719,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,369,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

