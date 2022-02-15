Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

QSR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Restaurant Brands International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Argus cut Restaurant Brands International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.09.

NYSE:QSR opened at $57.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.10. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $53.47 and a 52-week high of $71.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

In other news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 17,255 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $1,011,488.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $461,280.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,713. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,620,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,423,000 after purchasing an additional 260,900 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,878,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,187,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,729,000 after purchasing an additional 18,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 943,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

