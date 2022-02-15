Ribbon Communications (RBBN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RBBN stock opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92. Ribbon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.01 million, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBBN. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 10,166 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 143,617 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 13,780 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBBN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

