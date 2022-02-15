Richard Holmes Sells 4,000 Shares of Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) Stock

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) insider Richard Holmes sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 981 ($13.27), for a total value of £39,240 ($53,098.78).

Richard Holmes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lok'nStore Group alerts:

On Friday, February 11th, Richard Holmes sold 4,000 shares of Lok’nStore Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,003 ($13.57), for a total value of £40,120 ($54,289.58).

On Monday, February 7th, Richard Holmes sold 4,000 shares of Lok’nStore Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,030 ($13.94), for a total value of £41,200 ($55,751.01).

Shares of LOK traded up GBX 15 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,005 ($13.60). The stock had a trading volume of 16,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,308. The company has a market cap of £301.28 million and a PE ratio of 88.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 985.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 876.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.32. Lok’nStore Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 580 ($7.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,085 ($14.68).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LOK shares. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 780 ($10.55) target price on shares of Lok’nStore Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on Lok’nStore Group from GBX 950 ($12.86) to GBX 1,150 ($15.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

About Lok’nStore Group

Lok'nStore Group Plc develops and operates self-storage centers primarily in Southern England. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services. It operates through 36 self-storage centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lok'nStore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lok'nStore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.