Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to post earnings of C$0.63 per share for the quarter.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at C$73.08 on Tuesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of C$64.17 and a 12-month high of C$94.96. The stock has a market cap of C$8.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$78.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$80.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.316 dividend. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

RBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$74.00.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

