Robert W. Baird Cuts Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $46.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.71.

NYSE TWTR opened at $35.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of -148.70 and a beta of 0.70. Twitter has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $35,024.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,910 shares of company stock worth $1,436,062 in the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its holdings in Twitter by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 100,025 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares in the last quarter. Claar Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Claar Advisors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 165,166 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 27,445 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,946,058 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $84,109,000 after acquiring an additional 204,563 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

