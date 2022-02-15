Robert W. Baird Lowers International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $165.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IFF. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.93.

NYSE IFF opened at $131.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.99. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $125.39 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08. The stock has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 107.00, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.36.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 256.91%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

