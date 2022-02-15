Robert W. Baird Trims IAA (NYSE:IAA) Target Price to $55.00

IAA (NYSE:IAA) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of IAA from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barrington Research cut shares of IAA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of IAA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IAA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.67.

IAA stock opened at $35.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.87. IAA has a 52 week low of $34.27 and a 52 week high of $64.55.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $548.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.71 million. IAA had a return on equity of 166.24% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IAA will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,974,000. Clearline Capital LP increased its position in IAA by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 76,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 48,270 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in IAA during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in IAA by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 854,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,265,000 after acquiring an additional 315,069 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in IAA by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,294,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,399,000 after acquiring an additional 192,369 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

