Robert W. Baird Trims IAA (NYSE:IAA) Target Price to $55.00

IAA (NYSE:IAA) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of IAA from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barrington Research cut shares of IAA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of IAA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IAA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.67.
IAA stock opened at $35.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.87. IAA has a 52 week low of $34.27 and a 52 week high of $64.55.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,974,000. Clearline Capital LP increased its position in IAA by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 76,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 48,270 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in IAA during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in IAA by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 854,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,265,000 after acquiring an additional 315,069 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in IAA by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,294,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,399,000 after acquiring an additional 192,369 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About IAA
IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.
